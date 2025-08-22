Left Menu

DK Shivakumar Stands Firm Amid RSS Anthem Controversy

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar refutes speculations of aligning with BJP and RSS, emphasizing his commitment to Congress. Amid controversies involving the RSS anthem in the Karnataka Assembly, Shivakumar highlights learning from political opponents while maintaining his political loyalty. He urges evidence-based political allegations and discusses BJP's Dharmasthala Yatra.

Updated: 22-08-2025 15:22 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Amidst the ongoing controversy over the RSS anthem in the Karnataka Assembly, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar firmly rebuffed speculations about aligning with the BJP and RSS. A devoted Congressman by birth, Shivakumar reaffirmed his allegiance to the Congress, asserting that his entire life and being is dedicated to the party.

Responding to media inquiries at Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar stated unequivocally that he harbors no intentions of collaborating with the BJP or RSS, either directly or indirectly. The Deputy Chief Minister explained his research on political adversaries, including the BJP, Janata Dal, and RSS, adding that the RSS is investing significantly in educational infrastructure across every district.

On the issue of the RSS anthem recitation, Shivakumar emphasized acknowledging positive traits in others despite political differences. He advocates for direct communication and recognizing commendable qualities in political organizations and individuals. Regarding the ongoing Dharmasthala Yatra by the BJP, Shivakumar criticized the maneuver as political posturing while defending BJP's BL Santosh against baseless allegations, urging evidence-based discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

