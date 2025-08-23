Left Menu

Onion Farms in Distress: Maharashtra Farmers Protest Against NAFED

Maharashtra's onion farmers are protesting against NAFED for non-transparent procurement practices, which they claim lead to significant financial losses. Farmers demand fair procurement and transparent systems to ensure fair pricing. A farmer in Nashik held a protest during the Pola festival to highlight these issues.

23-08-2025
  • Country:
  • India

Onion farmers in Maharashtra are grappling with financial distress due to alleged non-transparent procurement practices by a Central agency. According to the State Onion Growers' Association, farmers have resorted to protests to demand fair procurement or a complete halt of NAFED's onion purchases.

This issue reached a symbolic protest as a farmer from Nashik district, during the Pola festival, showcased his grievances against NAFED using painted bullocks. Pola, an agricultural festival, celebrates the crucial role of bulls in farming.

The association accuses NAFED of large-scale financial irregularities, causing losses to growers worth crores of rupees annually. Key demands include transparency in procurement, guaranteed fair prices, and stronger policy measures to assure remunerative rates for onion growers.

