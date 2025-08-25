Left Menu

Miracle Birth: Pregnant Woman Undergoes Vital Tumor Surgery

A pregnant woman safely gave birth after a rare surgery to remove a basketball-sized ovarian tumor. Detected at 14 weeks, doctors performed a complex operation to remove the tumor while protecting the baby. The successful procedure highlights the importance of early detection and multidisciplinary medical care.

Pregnant woman delivers healthy baby after removing ovarian tumour. (Photo/Maxhospital) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable medical achievement, a 25-year-old pregnant woman from Bhiwadi delivered a healthy baby after undergoing a complex surgery to remove a basketball-sized ovarian tumor. The tumor was discovered during a routine ultrasound at 14 weeks of pregnancy, raising initial concerns of ovarian cancer.

Faced with the challenge of protecting both mother and child, a medical team at a private hospital in Dwarka opted for a high-risk procedure. The surgery involved removing the tumor, the affected ovary, and the fallopian tube, all while ensuring the safety of the ongoing pregnancy. Dr. Sarita Kumari of Max Super Speciality Hospital highlighted the rarity of such cases and the precision required for successful outcomes.

The patient was discharged just three days post-surgery and completed her pregnancy healthily under medical supervision. On final pathology, the tumor was confirmed to be a sarcoma confined to the ovary. Dr. Sanjeev Kumar emphasized the criticality of early detection, which enables timely diagnosis and strategic treatment decisions to ensure the well-being of both mother and baby.

(With inputs from agencies.)

