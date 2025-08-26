Avadhut Sathe Trading Academy Under SEBI Scrutiny for Alleged Misguidance
Avadhut Sathe Trading Academy is under investigation by SEBI following allegations of providing misleading stock tips. The academy insists it offers educational services only and is fully cooperating with the regulator. SEBI is intensifying its actions against financial influencers making false promises of returns.
Avadhut Sathe Trading Academy is currently facing an investigation by India's Securities and Exchange Board (SEBI) amid allegations of misleading investors under the pretense of educational services.
The academy, founded by prominent financial influencer Avadhut Sathe, emphasizes its commitment to transparency and cooperation with the regulatory body. In a recent statement, it asserted its role as a training institution, clarifying that it does not provide personalized investment advice or guarantee returns.
SEBI's intensified crackdown on financial influencers who offer such misleading investment tips follows similar actions against Asmita Patel Global School and its founder earlier this year. The regulator is focused on ensuring compliance and protecting investors from exaggerated profit claims.
