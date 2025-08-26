Avadhut Sathe Trading Academy Under SEBI Scrutiny for Alleged Misguidance

Avadhut Sathe Trading Academy is currently facing an investigation by India's Securities and Exchange Board (SEBI) amid allegations of misleading investors under the pretense of educational services.

The academy, founded by prominent financial influencer Avadhut Sathe, emphasizes its commitment to transparency and cooperation with the regulatory body. In a recent statement, it asserted its role as a training institution, clarifying that it does not provide personalized investment advice or guarantee returns.

SEBI's intensified crackdown on financial influencers who offer such misleading investment tips follows similar actions against Asmita Patel Global School and its founder earlier this year. The regulator is focused on ensuring compliance and protecting investors from exaggerated profit claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)