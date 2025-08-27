Russian Strike Hits Ukrainian Energy Facility

A Russian military strike targeted an energy facility in Ukraine's Poltava region overnight, damaging the enterprise, as confirmed by Governor Volodymyr Kohut. The attack resulted in a temporary power outage for local consumers.

The power disruption was promptly handled, with service restored quickly, minimizing the impact on residents. The response highlights Ukraine's resilience and capability in handling disruptions from ongoing geopolitical tensions.

The incident was announced via a statement on the Telegram messaging app, where Governor Kohut assured the public of continued efforts to safeguard essential services despite external aggressions.