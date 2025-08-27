Left Menu

Gujarat CM to Oversee SWAGAT Grievance Redressal Program Amid Ganesh Chaturthi Festivities

Gujarat's SWAGAT Online Grievance Redressal Program, initiated by PM Modi in 2003, will be conducted on August 29 with CM Bhupendra Patel presiding. The monthly event aims to bridge the gap between the government and citizens through technology, promoting effective and timely grievance management, coinciding with Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 17:22 IST
SWAGAT (State Wide Attention on Grievances by Application of Technology) Program (Image/Gujarat State Portal). Image Credit: ANI
In a commitment to transparency and efficiency, the Gujarat government's SWAGAT Online Grievance Redressal Program will convene on August 29 under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. This initiative, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been a monthly tradition since its inception in 2003, addressing citizens' concerns through technological integration.

Citizens and applicants are encouraged to attend in person at the Chief Minister's Public Relations Unit in Gandhinagar between 8:00 AM and 11:00 AM. The SWAGAT system encompasses various levels, including state, district, taluka, and gram, ensuring comprehensive coverage and access for grievance redressal.

Beyond its immediate aims, the program symbolizes a broader mission to streamline government-citizen engagement, earning accolades like the United Nations Public Service Award in 2010. Concurrently, CM Bhupendra Patel extends Ganesh Chaturthi greetings, linking cultural traditions with administrative responsibility as the festivities coincide with the event.

