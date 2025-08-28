Left Menu

Macron Denounces Barbaric Russian Attack on Kyiv

French President Emmanuel Macron criticized Russia's recent missile and drone attack on Kyiv, labeling it as an act of terror and barbarism. Macron's response came after Russia launched 629 missiles and drones over Ukraine in a single night, highlighting the gravity of the ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 28-08-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 14:59 IST
In a fierce rebuke, French President Emmanuel Macron has condemned Russia's latest assault on Kyiv as barbaric and terroristic.

Macron expressed his outrage on the social media platform X on Thursday, following Russia's overnight attack on Ukraine.

A staggering 629 missiles and drones were launched over Ukraine, which Macron claims starkly contrasts Russia's alleged pursuit of peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

