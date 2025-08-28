Unprecedented Legal Battle Looms as Fed Governor Challenges Trump Administration

Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook has taken an unprecedented step by suing the Trump administration to contest President Trump's attempt to dismiss her from her position. The case, centered around controversial and unproven mortgage fraud allegations from 2021, could reshape the Federal Reserve's political independence like never before.

This legal battle emerges as no president has attempted to fire a Fed governor in the institution's 112-year history. Trump's letter on his Truth Social platform on Monday stirred the case, alleging misconduct which Cook has firmly denied. Experts argue that Cook hasn't been allowed due process to address these charges.

The dismissal comes amid Trump's ongoing attacks on Fed Chair Jerome Powell and other Fed officials, who have been critiqued for not cutting interest rates swiftly enough. Critics suggest Cook's firing might be a pretext for appointing a Trump ally, aimed at influencing future interest-rate decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)