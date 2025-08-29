Left Menu

Political Uproar over Alleged Abuses at PM Modi Sparks Arrest

An arrest has been made following accusations of derogatory remarks hurled at PM Modi and his late mother during a political rally in Bihar. This incident has ignited a political firestorm with calls for apologies while opposition parties are accused of diverting focus from pressing issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 10:17 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 10:17 IST
Congress supporters at the Jan Adhikar Rally (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a development stirring the political landscape of Bihar, authorities have arrested a man accused of making derogatory remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during a rally, as revealed by Darbhanga Senior Superintendent of Police to ANI on Friday. This arrest follows the circulation of a video allegedly capturing these slurs at an INDIA bloc event.

The episode has intensified tensions in the politically charged state of Bihar, with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday condemning the opposition's 'Voter Adhikaar Yatra', which he claims features insults against PM Modi and his late mother, asserting that such comments are an affront to 140 crore Indians.

Further criticisms have emerged from Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who condemned the INDI bloc's alleged remarks as disrespectful to women nationwide. Sawant urged public support for PM Modi over what he described as a deplorable ideological stance by the bloc. Concurrently, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav called for a formal apology, echoing sentiments of contrition within the broader political ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

