Russian drones struck power facilities in northern and southern Ukraine, leaving nearly 60,000 residents without electricity. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has vowed to retaliate with deep strikes inside Russia, as both nations intensify airstrikes, focusing on each other's vital infrastructure.

Sunday's attacks saw Russian drones hitting four energy sites in the Odesa region, leaving 29,000 people powerless as critical infrastructure operated on generators. The port city of Chornomorsk was particularly damaged, with residential and administrative buildings harmed. Emergency repairs await military clearance.

As Russia launched assaults on Ukraine's transport systems, Ukraine targeted Russian oil facilities. U.S. peace efforts face hurdles, with Pope Leo urging a ceasefire. Calls for negotiation grow louder amid the ongoing war that began in 2022 with Moscow's invasion.