The UK has solidified a landmark agreement with Norway, acquiring new frigates in a monumental £10 billion military investment aimed at enhancing Norway's maritime defense. This is the largest warship deal Norway has ever secured and marks a significant step in UK's defense export capabilities.

Political strategies in the UK continue to evolve as Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch announces plans to extract all remaining quantities of oil and gas from the North Sea. This move distances the party from its previous commitments to 'net zero' carbon emissions.

On the continental front, the EU has articulated 'pretty precise plans' for potential deployment in Ukraine as part of strategic security assurances. Moreover, the UK's potential return to the Erasmus exchange program is signaled with a contract notice for its administration, highlighting ongoing shifts in educational ties post-Brexit.

