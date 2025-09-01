Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Chori' Campaign: A Political Bombshell

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, on Monday took a sharp jab at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his trip to China, suggesting that the slogan 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhodh' has transcended Indian borders, reaching as far as Beijing.

Speaking towards the end of the Vote Adhikar Yatra, Gandhi unveiled intentions to disclose explosive information regarding the Special Intensive Revision exercise in Bihar, warning the Bharatiya Janata Party of a 'hydrogen bomb' revelation that would follow the previous 'atom bomb' related to vote theft claims.

The yatra aimed to combat the alleged 'vote chori' by the BJP and spotlight discrepancies in the voter lists handled by the Election Commission of India. Prominent leaders from opposition parties joined the rally, which traversed 25 districts of Bihar and concluded in Patna.

(With inputs from agencies.)