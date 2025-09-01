New Farmers' Portal to Revolutionize Complaint Resolution

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan unveiled plans for a unified portal dedicated to handling farmers' complaints, aligning multiple channels into one streamlined system. This initiative aims to enhance response times and efficiency in addressing agricultural issues.

During a high-level meeting, Chouhan stressed the importance of eliminating delays in resolving farmers' problems, particularly those involving spurious or substandard fertilizers, seeds, and pesticides. To combat this, he has initiated coordination efforts with state governments to ensure quality inputs reach farmers.

The minister also addressed concerns related to the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme and the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, mandating swift resolution of complaints and direct feedback from the affected farmers. Chouhan's directives include stopping the sale of illegal bio-stimulants, allowing only approved products in the market.

