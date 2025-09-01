Left Menu

New Farmers' Portal to Revolutionize Complaint Resolution

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced the creation of a single dedicated portal to effectively address farmers' complaints. Focused on rapid resolution and preventing the sale of substandard agricultural inputs, the initiative seeks collaboration with state governments and prioritizes key schemes affecting farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 19:34 IST
New Farmers' Portal to Revolutionize Complaint Resolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan unveiled plans for a unified portal dedicated to handling farmers' complaints, aligning multiple channels into one streamlined system. This initiative aims to enhance response times and efficiency in addressing agricultural issues.

During a high-level meeting, Chouhan stressed the importance of eliminating delays in resolving farmers' problems, particularly those involving spurious or substandard fertilizers, seeds, and pesticides. To combat this, he has initiated coordination efforts with state governments to ensure quality inputs reach farmers.

The minister also addressed concerns related to the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme and the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, mandating swift resolution of complaints and direct feedback from the affected farmers. Chouhan's directives include stopping the sale of illegal bio-stimulants, allowing only approved products in the market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Tensions Escalate: BJP Protest Against Congress Sparks Controversy

Political Tensions Escalate: BJP Protest Against Congress Sparks Controversy

 India
2
EPC Sector's Growth Prospects Amidst Political Challenges

EPC Sector's Growth Prospects Amidst Political Challenges

 India
3
Thrills and Triumphs: U.S. Open Day Nine Recap

Thrills and Triumphs: U.S. Open Day Nine Recap

 Global
4
Sikkim Extends Traffic Fine Payment Deadline for Vehicle Owners

Sikkim Extends Traffic Fine Payment Deadline for Vehicle Owners

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025