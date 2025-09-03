Left Menu

ACME Solar Wins 50 MW Renewable Energy Project with Tata Power

ACME Solar Holdings has secured a 50 MW Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy project from Tata Power-D. This project, awarded through a competitive auction, involves integrating solar and Battery Energy Storage System technologies to achieve a 40% Capacity Utilisation Factor and ensure four hours of peak-hour supply.

ACME Solar Wins 50 MW Renewable Energy Project with Tata Power
ACME Solar Holdings announced it has won a 50 MW renewable energy project from Tata Power-D, highlighting a significant step forward in the energy sector. This achievement was confirmed after a competitive tariff-based auction held in August 2025.

The project, secured with a tariff of Rs 4.43 per unit, forms part of a 250 MW tender by Tata Power-D, a major electricity distributor. ACME Solar must maintain a 40% Capacity Utilisation Factor (CUF) and provide a reliable supply during peak hours.

To meet its obligations, ACME will implement solar technology coupled with a Battery Energy Storage System, ensuring the project's success. The commissioning of this project is expected approximately 24 months from the signing of the Power Purchase Agreement, advancing ACME's growing renewable portfolio.

(With inputs from agencies.)

