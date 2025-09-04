Left Menu

Delhi Faces Weather and Flood Woes: Travel and Commute Affected

SpiceJet issues a travel advisory due to inclement weather in Delhi, while the government assures control over rising Yamuna water levels. Meanwhile, DMRC alerts commuters about road access issues to the Yamuna Bank Metro Station due to floodwaters, advising alternate routes. Authorities continue monitoring the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 13:04 IST
Representational Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

SpiceJet has issued a travel advisory as inclement weather affects Delhi, impacting flight departures and arrivals. The airline has advised travelers to stay updated on their flight status.

Delhi's government, represented by Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, has assured citizens that they are fully prepared for the rising water levels of the Yamuna river following heavy rains. Sirsa stated that the situation is currently under control but remains under close observation.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced travel disruptions as the approach road to the Yamuna Bank Metro Station is underwater due to increased water levels of the Yamuna River. They recommend commuters plan alternate routes while confirming the station remains operational for interchange services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

