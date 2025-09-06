Tripura's Initiative: Empowering Working Women with New Hostels
Tripura plans to build 10 new hostels for working women, providing safe and secure accommodations. With funding from the Indian government, the hostels aim to accommodate 100 women each, including specific facilities for divyangjan. This project, spearheaded by the Tripura Housing Board, is expected to complete by 2025-26.
In a bid to provide better living conditions for working women, the state of Tripura is set to establish ten new hostels, says an official on Saturday. This initiative aims to ensure safety and security while offering comprehensive facilities to its residents.
The Department of Expenditure from the Government of India has already allocated Rs 75.24 crore for the project against the total estimated cost of Rs 114 crore. Two hostels will emerge in Agartala, while the other eight are distributed across towns like Bodjungnanar, Dharmanangar, Kailashahar, and others.
Each accommodation site will house 100 women, featuring attached kitchens, bathrooms, and amenities like gyms and parks, offering an inclusive experience. The Tripura Housing Board targets completion by the 2025-26 fiscal year, addressing the current shortage faced by the solitary operational hostel in Agartala.
(With inputs from agencies.)
