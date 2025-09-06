CPS Team Inspects Tihar Jail as India Seeks Fugitive Extradition
A team from Britain's CPS visited Tihar Jail to assess extradition conditions for fugitives like Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya. The inspection aimed to convince UK courts of safe incarceration, an assurance necessary after past rejections of extradition requests due to jail conditions.
- Country:
- India
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) from Britain carried out a recent inspection of Tihar Jail in India's national capital, pursuing a pivotal role in the extradition of fugitives such as Nirav Modi. The visit underscores India's legal endeavor to retrieve fugitives while ensuring their safety during imprisonment.
Historically, British courts have cited India's substandard jail conditions, rejecting extradition petitions. In response, the Indian government assured that no accused will face illegal treatment in jail. During the visit, the CPS team assessed the high-security ward and conversed with inmates, with promises of a specially built 'enclave' for high-profile detainees if necessary.
India currently has 178 pending extradition requests abroad, with about 20 involving the UK. Notably, Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi feature prominently in these cases, both facing serious charges back home. While Modi's extradition has already been approved by the UK High Court, Indian authorities remain persistent in their pursuit to secure the return of its fugitives.
