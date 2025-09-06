Left Menu

CPS Team Inspects Tihar Jail as India Seeks Fugitive Extradition

A team from Britain's CPS visited Tihar Jail to assess extradition conditions for fugitives like Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya. The inspection aimed to convince UK courts of safe incarceration, an assurance necessary after past rejections of extradition requests due to jail conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 14:50 IST
CPS Team Inspects Tihar Jail as India Seeks Fugitive Extradition
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) from Britain carried out a recent inspection of Tihar Jail in India's national capital, pursuing a pivotal role in the extradition of fugitives such as Nirav Modi. The visit underscores India's legal endeavor to retrieve fugitives while ensuring their safety during imprisonment.

Historically, British courts have cited India's substandard jail conditions, rejecting extradition petitions. In response, the Indian government assured that no accused will face illegal treatment in jail. During the visit, the CPS team assessed the high-security ward and conversed with inmates, with promises of a specially built 'enclave' for high-profile detainees if necessary.

India currently has 178 pending extradition requests abroad, with about 20 involving the UK. Notably, Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi feature prominently in these cases, both facing serious charges back home. While Modi's extradition has already been approved by the UK High Court, Indian authorities remain persistent in their pursuit to secure the return of its fugitives.

TRENDING

1
IndiGo Ensures Safety: Technical Glitch and Unruly Passenger Handled with Precision

IndiGo Ensures Safety: Technical Glitch and Unruly Passenger Handled with Pr...

 India
2
All states came together to give relief to common man through GST rate cuts, says FM in letter.

All states came together to give relief to common man through GST rate cuts,...

 Global
3
Building Collapse Shakes Badarpur: No Casualties Reported

Building Collapse Shakes Badarpur: No Casualties Reported

 India
4
Massive Georgia Raid Uncovers Illegal Hiring at Hyundai's EV Site

Massive Georgia Raid Uncovers Illegal Hiring at Hyundai's EV Site

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025