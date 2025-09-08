Left Menu

Lyno AI: The Next Frontier for Crypto Investments

Lyno AI is attracting significant interest from major investors, overshadowing Solana's previous gains. Token presales in Lyno AI's Early Bird phase are accelerating at $0.05 each. Its innovative AI-driven arbitrage across multiple blockchains promises substantial returns, with whales bolstering the movement. Participants benefit from governance, revenue sharing, and exciting bonuses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 08-09-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 15:43 IST
In a notable shift, major investors known as 'whales' are redirecting their focus from Solana to Lyno AI, marking the dawn of a new frontier in crypto investments. Solana's price forecast has stabilized around $203, prompting these seasoned investors to explore the emerging opportunities presented by Lyno AI's presale phase.

Lyno AI's presale, currently offering tokens at a reduced price of $0.05, has already seen impressive traction, selling over 425,000 tokens and securing $21,256. As the next price tier looms at $0.055, urgency mounts for investors eager to capitalize on this opportunity before further price escalation.

Supported by an AI-powered, multi-network trading capability, Lyno AI offers a groundbreaking shift from traditional single-chain dominance. Its audited systems by Cyberscope span 15 chains, promising a potential 13000% upside for investors. With a robust inflow exceeding $500 billion, Lyno AI signals a transformative era for retail investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

