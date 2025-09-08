Farmers Demand Compensation at Massive Jhalawar Protest
Thousands of farmers protested in Jhalawar, demanding relief for crop losses after Rajasthan's floods. The Bhartiya Kisan Sangh organized the 'Kisan Shakti Sangam Mahapadav,' with leaders negotiating with authorities for compensation and improved conditions. Issues include lack of insurance, low electricity supply, and poor canal conditions.
Thousands of farmers have converged on the highway in front of the Mini Secretariat in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, pressing for relief and compensation following extensive crop damage due to recent floods. The protest is spearheaded by the Bhartiya Kisan Sangh and has seen participation from over a thousand villages.
Protesters, including numerous women, arrived on tractor-trolleys, bringing essentials to sustain them for an extended stay. A sizable police presence, led by Jhalawar DSP Harshraj Singh, is stationed to maintain order. Farmers demand comprehensive coverage under the PM crop insurance scheme and cited disparities in electricity tariffs compared to Andhra Pradesh.
K Sai Reddy, BKS president, confirmed that discussions with local authorities are ongoing. He emphasized the need for immediate governmental intervention. The demonstration will continue until their demands are met. The peaceful march originated from Khandiya Circle, culminating at the Mini Secretariat.
