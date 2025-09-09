iDEX and EdCIL Collaborate to Transform Defence and Education through Cutting-Edge Technologies
iDEX-DI and EdCIL have partnered to develop innovative dual-use technologies, aligning defence expertise with emerging education tech solutions. This initiative under the ASPIRE program aims to address critical challenges by leveraging combined strengths, enhancing India's focus on indigenous capabilities.
- Country:
- India
The Defence Innovation Organisation (iDEX-DI) has announced a strategic partnership with EdCIL (India) Limited to advance dual-use technologies that merge defence and ed-tech solutions. This collaboration is part of the new ASPIRE (Accelerating Strategic Progress in Research and Education) program, as disclosed in a Ministry of Defence press release.
The partnership was formally established by Amit Satija, Joint Secretary (DIP) & Additional CEO of DIO, and Govind Jaiswal, Joint Secretary (TEL), Ministry of Education & CMD of EdCIL, in New Delhi on September 9, 2025. The collaboration seeks to broaden iDEX's innovative framework to civilian applications, addressing key challenges and leveraging expertise to promote indigenous innovation in technology.
This initiative is set to revitalize the start-up ecosystem in India, facilitating scalable and impactful technological advancements. Since its inception by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018, iDEX has significantly influenced the defence sector, engaging with over 650 start-ups and MSMEs. To date, procurement clearances for products worth over Rs 3,250 crore have been approved, and orders valued at Rs 1,652 crore have been placed under the iDEX framework.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- iDEX
- EdCIL
- MoU
- Defence
- Education
- Innovation
- Technology
- ASPIRE
- Start-up
- India
ALSO READ
Telangana's Blueprint for Next-Gen Education: A Leap Towards Equality
Empowering Athletes: The Synergy of Sports Science and Technology
Delhi Government Seeks Top Caterers for Education Events
Bridging Educational Gaps: Empowering Anganwadi Centers in Rural UP
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's Strategic UAE Visit: Bridging Educational Ties