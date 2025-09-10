Left Menu

Political Storm: DK Shivakumar Slams ED Over Congress MLA's Arrest

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar accuses the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of targeting Congress members after the arrest of MLA Satish Krishna Sail in a money laundering case. The arrest follows a series of investigations into alleged illegal iron ore exports linked to Sail and other entities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 11:54 IST
Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has launched a scathing attack on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) following the arrest of Karwar Assembly constituency MLA Satish Krishna Sail in a money laundering case. Shivakumar accused the ED of singling out Congress MLAs in what he described as a targeted operation.

The arrest, announced by the ED on Wednesday, took place at the agency's Bengaluru Zonal Office on Tuesday night after an exhaustive day-long interrogation. Sources had confirmed that Sail had been dodging previous summons before appearing for the questioning.

The detainment is linked to an investigation into alleged illegal export activities tied to Sail and other entities, including Ashapura Minechem Ltd and Shree Lal Mahal Ltd. Earlier raids had also uncovered significant cash, assets, and documents, further implicating those involved. The ED's actions are based on earlier convictions under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

