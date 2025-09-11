Amid Nepal Unrest, 22 Telugus Return to India as Protests Escalate
In the wake of political turmoil in Nepal, 22 Telugu individuals have safely returned to Andhra Pradesh, India, amid escalating protests. The Andhra Pradesh government is working to repatriate more stranded citizens. Protests led to the resignation of Nepal's Prime Minister and have resulted in multiple casualties.
As political tensions intensify in Nepal, Andhra Pradesh government announced Thursday the safe return of 22 Telugu individuals to India. Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Minister Nara Lokesh posted on X about their return via Bihar, highlighting efforts to bring back remaining stranded citizens.
The ongoing crisis follows September 8's violent protests, spearheaded by a youth group named Gen-Z, demanding government transparency and the lifting of a social media ban. In response, Andhra Pradesh released helpline numbers for Indians in Nepal needing assistance.
Prime Minister KP Oli's resignation compounded the unrest, as protests rocked the country for a second day. Clashes with security forces have left 30 dead and over 1000 injured. The Nepalese Army imposed curfews in several cities, including Kathmandu, to curb the chaos, extending prohibitory orders to maintain order.
