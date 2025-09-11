Europe Ramps Up Sanctions to Pressure Russia

Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has urged the imposition of new sanctions aimed at compelling Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate an end to the Ukrainian conflict, addressing the nation's Senate on Thursday.

Tajani highlighted ongoing coordination between the U.S. and European Union, as the European Commission deliberates over accelerating the phase-out of Russian fossil fuels. This comes as part of preparations for a new sanctions package targeting financial flows to Russia's military efforts.

European lawmakers consider extending NATO's defense umbrella to Ukraine, providing security guarantees without full alliance membership. This comes amid heightened tensions, as Poland reported intercepting Russian drones with NATO's assistance, intensifying the geopolitical standoff.

(With inputs from agencies.)