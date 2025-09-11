AIIMS Delhi Leads Life-Saving Medical Relief in Monsoon-Hit Punjab

In response to devastating floods caused by heavy monsoon rains in Punjab, a dedicated team of doctors and healthcare personnel from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi embarked on a crucial four-day medical relief mission. From September 6 to 9, the team delivered life-saving assistance to thousands in affected areas, focusing on remote and waterlogged villages.

The relief effort commenced in the Ajnala district, where the team provided medical care to more than 500 patients in Sidhe Wala and Baladhwal villages. On September 7, the initiative moved to additional locations in Ramdass, Ghonewala, and Machiwala, bringing aid to over 800 individuals. By September 8, Gurdaspur's Jhapkara and Galdhi villages had also benefited, with nearly 850 patients receiving treatment. Notably, over 200 blood sugar tests conducted revealed undiagnosed diabetes cases, while doctors also addressed a range of conditions, including wound infections and pediatric diseases.

The mission concluded on September 9 in Ferozepur's Fatehwala and Ruknewala villages, administering care to approximately 950 patients. The thorough medical intervention included screenings for asthma, anaemia, and chronic illnesses, with a critically dehydrated child stabilized through intravenous therapy. In total, the team treated over 3,100 patients and conducted more than 400 blood sugar screenings, distributing a variety of essential medicines.

While the mission significantly supported human health, the floods have also devastated animal populations in Ajnala, with 140 affected villages and around 57,000 animals impacted. The Punjab government established 16 relief camps to aid animal welfare, distributing necessary medicine and feed. Assistance teams, partnered with NGOs, are providing home-based treatment for both people and animals.

Meanwhile, an aerial survey conducted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the flood-stricken regions led to an announcement of Rs. 1600 crore in financial aid for flood relief, supplementing the Rs. 12,000 crore already allocated to Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)