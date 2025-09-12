Poland's Defense Leap: BAE Systems Paves the Way for Ammunition Production
British company BAE Systems will collaborate with Poland to produce 155 mm ammunition rounds amidst a shortage affecting Ukraine and NATO. Poland is investing heavily in defense by establishing three ammunition factories with advanced technology, aiming for significant production in two years to strengthen its strategic defense capabilities.
British defense firm BAE Systems has announced a collaboration with Poland to manufacture 155 mm ammunition rounds. This move comes as a response to a growing shortage affecting Ukraine and NATO countries. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk highlighted that these heavy artillery shells are vital in the current geopolitical climate.
Poland, leading a European initiative to strengthen defense readiness, is investing 2.4 billion zlotys ($660 million) to construct three ammunition factories. The partnership with BAE Systems will infuse state-of-the-art technology, significantly boosting production capability to meet Ukraine's urgent demands.
Prime Minister Tusk is set to discuss further protective measures for NATO's eastern flank with the alliance's secretary-general. Additionally, BAE Systems' strategic partnership with Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ) entails tech licensing, ensuring a long-term collaboration to uplift Poland's defense infrastructure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
