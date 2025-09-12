Left Menu

Poland's Defense Leap: BAE Systems Paves the Way for Ammunition Production

British company BAE Systems will collaborate with Poland to produce 155 mm ammunition rounds amidst a shortage affecting Ukraine and NATO. Poland is investing heavily in defense by establishing three ammunition factories with advanced technology, aiming for significant production in two years to strengthen its strategic defense capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 17:20 IST
Poland's Defense Leap: BAE Systems Paves the Way for Ammunition Production
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

British defense firm BAE Systems has announced a collaboration with Poland to manufacture 155 mm ammunition rounds. This move comes as a response to a growing shortage affecting Ukraine and NATO countries. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk highlighted that these heavy artillery shells are vital in the current geopolitical climate.

Poland, leading a European initiative to strengthen defense readiness, is investing 2.4 billion zlotys ($660 million) to construct three ammunition factories. The partnership with BAE Systems will infuse state-of-the-art technology, significantly boosting production capability to meet Ukraine's urgent demands.

Prime Minister Tusk is set to discuss further protective measures for NATO's eastern flank with the alliance's secretary-general. Additionally, BAE Systems' strategic partnership with Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ) entails tech licensing, ensuring a long-term collaboration to uplift Poland's defense infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bengaluru FC Unveils Pioneering Sports Excellence Centre

Bengaluru FC Unveils Pioneering Sports Excellence Centre

 Global
2
Sebi Unveils IPO Reforms, Eases Foreign Investor Entry in Bold Move

Sebi Unveils IPO Reforms, Eases Foreign Investor Entry in Bold Move

 India
3
Exiled Belarusian Prisoners Thank Trump Amid Forced Deportation Controversy

Exiled Belarusian Prisoners Thank Trump Amid Forced Deportation Controversy

 Global
4
Controversy Surrounds Adani's Coal Mining Project in Madhya Pradesh

Controversy Surrounds Adani's Coal Mining Project in Madhya Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025