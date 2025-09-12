Poland's Defense Leap: BAE Systems Paves the Way for Ammunition Production

British defense firm BAE Systems has announced a collaboration with Poland to manufacture 155 mm ammunition rounds. This move comes as a response to a growing shortage affecting Ukraine and NATO countries. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk highlighted that these heavy artillery shells are vital in the current geopolitical climate.

Poland, leading a European initiative to strengthen defense readiness, is investing 2.4 billion zlotys ($660 million) to construct three ammunition factories. The partnership with BAE Systems will infuse state-of-the-art technology, significantly boosting production capability to meet Ukraine's urgent demands.

Prime Minister Tusk is set to discuss further protective measures for NATO's eastern flank with the alliance's secretary-general. Additionally, BAE Systems' strategic partnership with Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ) entails tech licensing, ensuring a long-term collaboration to uplift Poland's defense infrastructure.

