PM Modi's Landmark Mizoram Visit: A Boost to Connectivity and Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to make a historic visit to Mizoram, where he is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation for several key infrastructure projects. Among the highlights of the visit is the inauguration of the Bairabi-Sairang Railway Project, a groundbreaking initiative that will be the first to link Aizawl with the rest of India, fulfilling a long-held dream for the residents of Mizoram, according to KK Sharma, CPRO of North East Frontier Railway.

The railway project stands to significantly boost the local economy by reducing market prices and improving transportation for both passengers and goods. Sharma emphasized the benefits for local tourism, students, and the agricultural sector. There is also potential for the railway line to extend to the Myanmar border, with surveys currently underway, Sharma noted. Meanwhile, Executive Director of Information and Publicity at the Railway Board, Dilip Kumar, highlighted ongoing efforts to connect India's state capitals to the national railway network. He reiterated that the completion of the Bairabi-Sairang line brings Aizawl onto the railway map, with Prime Minister Modi set to inaugurate it along with other projects.

During his Mizoram visit, scheduled from September 13 to 15, Prime Minister Modi will also lay the groundwork for various development initiatives worth over Rs 9,000 crore. These projects, spanning sectors such as railways, roadways, energy, and sports, include the launch of three new express trains and several major road projects intended to bolster infrastructure and connectivity in the region. Additionally, the Prime Minister will oversee the start of construction for the Chhimtuipui River Bridge and the Khelo India Multipurpose Indoor Hall for Sports Development. An LPG bottling plant is also among the key energy infrastructure projects being undertaken in Aizawl, enhancing the state's development prospects.