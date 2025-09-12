Left Menu

PM Modi's Landmark Mizoram Visit: A Boost to Connectivity and Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Mizoram to inaugurate and lay the foundation for multiple infrastructure projects, including the state's first railway connection to Aizawl. The projects, together valued at over Rs 9,000 crore, aim to enhance connectivity and boost economic development in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 21:39 IST
PM Modi's Landmark Mizoram Visit: A Boost to Connectivity and Development
North East Frontier Railway CPRO KK Sharma. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to make a historic visit to Mizoram, where he is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation for several key infrastructure projects. Among the highlights of the visit is the inauguration of the Bairabi-Sairang Railway Project, a groundbreaking initiative that will be the first to link Aizawl with the rest of India, fulfilling a long-held dream for the residents of Mizoram, according to KK Sharma, CPRO of North East Frontier Railway.

The railway project stands to significantly boost the local economy by reducing market prices and improving transportation for both passengers and goods. Sharma emphasized the benefits for local tourism, students, and the agricultural sector. There is also potential for the railway line to extend to the Myanmar border, with surveys currently underway, Sharma noted. Meanwhile, Executive Director of Information and Publicity at the Railway Board, Dilip Kumar, highlighted ongoing efforts to connect India's state capitals to the national railway network. He reiterated that the completion of the Bairabi-Sairang line brings Aizawl onto the railway map, with Prime Minister Modi set to inaugurate it along with other projects.

During his Mizoram visit, scheduled from September 13 to 15, Prime Minister Modi will also lay the groundwork for various development initiatives worth over Rs 9,000 crore. These projects, spanning sectors such as railways, roadways, energy, and sports, include the launch of three new express trains and several major road projects intended to bolster infrastructure and connectivity in the region. Additionally, the Prime Minister will oversee the start of construction for the Chhimtuipui River Bridge and the Khelo India Multipurpose Indoor Hall for Sports Development. An LPG bottling plant is also among the key energy infrastructure projects being undertaken in Aizawl, enhancing the state's development prospects.

TRENDING

1
India and EU Set to Forge Strong Economic Ties with New Trade Agreement

India and EU Set to Forge Strong Economic Ties with New Trade Agreement

 India
2
Tragedy at Utah Valley University: Political Violence Claims Activist's Life

Tragedy at Utah Valley University: Political Violence Claims Activist's Life

 Global
3
Jammu and Kashmir Fraudster Busted for Impersonating Government Officials

Jammu and Kashmir Fraudster Busted for Impersonating Government Officials

 India
4
India's Wicketkeeper-Batsman Sanju Samson All Set for Asia Cup Showdown

India's Wicketkeeper-Batsman Sanju Samson All Set for Asia Cup Showdown

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025