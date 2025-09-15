Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-Russia's Kirishi oil refinery halts key unit after Ukrainian drone attack, sources say

One of Russia's largest oil refineries, in the northwestern town of Kirishi, has halted a key processing unit following a Ukrainian drone attack over the weekend, two industry sources said on Monday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-09-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 18:33 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Russia's Kirishi oil refinery halts key unit after Ukrainian drone attack, sources say
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

One of Russia's largest oil refineries, in the northwestern town of Kirishi, has halted a key processing unit following a Ukrainian drone attack over the weekend, two industry sources said on Monday. Ukraine has intensified attacks on Russia's energy infrastructure in an attempt to inflict damage on Moscow's war efforts as talks to end the conflict between the two countries have stalled.

Russian officials have said Surgutneftegaz's Kirishinefteorgsintez plant, one of Russia's top two refineries, was among the targets attacked by Ukrainian drones last Sunday. Alexander Drozdenko, the governor of the Leningrad region, has said three drones were destroyed in the Kirishi area and a fire sparked by falling debris had been put out. He said no one was injured.

Surgutneftegaz did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Two sources who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the situation said a unit at the plant was halted following the fire caused by the drones.

The unit accounts for almost 40% of the plant's total processing capacity of some 20 million metric tons per year, or 400,000 barrels per day. They said a furnace at the unit and some other equipment was damaged, adding that maintenance could take about a month.

The sources said the plant will boost operations at its still functioning sections by up to 20% to compensate for the damaged unit being offline, which will allow it to maintain processing volumes at around 75% of nominal capacity. According to industry sources, Kinef processed 17.5 million tons of oil in 2024, which amounted to 6.6% of Russia's total oil refining volumes.

It produced 2 million tons of gasoline, 7.1 million tons of diesel, 6.1 million tons of fuel oil and 600,000 tons of bitumen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Israel seeks to make Gaza City unliveable, says UN expert Francesca Albanese

UPDATE 2-Israel seeks to make Gaza City unliveable, says UN expert Francesca...

 Global
2
Bessent says TikTok ban threat won framework agreement with Chinese

Bessent says TikTok ban threat won framework agreement with Chinese

Spain
3
Pakistan reports two new polio cases

Pakistan reports two new polio cases

 Pakistan
4
Kerala HC acquits former minister in case relating to outraging modesty of woman IFS officer

Kerala HC acquits former minister in case relating to outraging modesty of w...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025