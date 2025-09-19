Left Menu

JSW Energy Expands Hydro Portfolio with Tidong Acquisition

JSW Energy's subsidiary, JSW Neo Energy, is acquiring Tidong Power Generation for Rs 1,728 crore. Tidong is building a 150 MW hydro-electric plant in Himachal Pradesh. JSW Energy plans to leverage expertise for future projects, reaching 30 GW generation capacity by 2030, and aims for carbon neutrality by 2050.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2025 10:17 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 10:17 IST
JSW Energy Expands Hydro Portfolio with Tidong Acquisition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

JSW Energy, through its wholly-owned subsidiary JSW Neo Energy, has announced an agreement to acquire the entire equity of Tidong Power Generation from Statkraft IH Holding AS for Rs 1,728 crore.

The acquisition, pending necessary regulatory approvals, involves a 150 MW run-of-river hydro-electric project under construction in Tidong Valley, Himachal Pradesh, slated for commissioning by October 2026.

This strategic acquisition boosts JSW Energy's locked-in generation capacity to 30.5 GW, aligning with its plan to expand its renewable portfolio and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kejriwal Condemns Attack: A Blow to Goa's Law and Order

Kejriwal Condemns Attack: A Blow to Goa's Law and Order

 India
2
Indigenisation of defence manufacturing started late in India but country on right track: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan in Ranchi.

Indigenisation of defence manufacturing started late in India but country on...

 India
3
EU Ambassador Herve Delphin hails Kerala's potential, calls for deeper cooperation at Blue Economy Conclave 2025

EU Ambassador Herve Delphin hails Kerala's potential, calls for deeper coope...

 India
4
Empowering the Differently Abled: A Testament to Perseverance in Tamil Nadu

Empowering the Differently Abled: A Testament to Perseverance in Tamil Nadu

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025