JSW Energy Expands Hydro Portfolio with Tidong Acquisition

JSW Energy, through its wholly-owned subsidiary JSW Neo Energy, has announced an agreement to acquire the entire equity of Tidong Power Generation from Statkraft IH Holding AS for Rs 1,728 crore.

The acquisition, pending necessary regulatory approvals, involves a 150 MW run-of-river hydro-electric project under construction in Tidong Valley, Himachal Pradesh, slated for commissioning by October 2026.

This strategic acquisition boosts JSW Energy's locked-in generation capacity to 30.5 GW, aligning with its plan to expand its renewable portfolio and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

(With inputs from agencies.)