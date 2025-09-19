JSW Energy Expands Hydro Portfolio with Tidong Acquisition
JSW Energy's subsidiary, JSW Neo Energy, is acquiring Tidong Power Generation for Rs 1,728 crore. Tidong is building a 150 MW hydro-electric plant in Himachal Pradesh. JSW Energy plans to leverage expertise for future projects, reaching 30 GW generation capacity by 2030, and aims for carbon neutrality by 2050.
JSW Energy, through its wholly-owned subsidiary JSW Neo Energy, has announced an agreement to acquire the entire equity of Tidong Power Generation from Statkraft IH Holding AS for Rs 1,728 crore.
The acquisition, pending necessary regulatory approvals, involves a 150 MW run-of-river hydro-electric project under construction in Tidong Valley, Himachal Pradesh, slated for commissioning by October 2026.
This strategic acquisition boosts JSW Energy's locked-in generation capacity to 30.5 GW, aligning with its plan to expand its renewable portfolio and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.
