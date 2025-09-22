Left Menu

Adani Declares Victory: SEBI Vindication Spurs Future Innovations

In a post-SEBI vindication message, Gautam Adani commends his team’s resilience during Hindenburg allegations. Emphasizing transparency and integrity, he urges accelerated innovation in energy and logistics. Adani celebrates faith-driven success, promising continued growth amid challenges, and seeks a national apology for the 'baseless' Hindenburg claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 18:02 IST
Adani Declares Victory: SEBI Vindication Spurs Future Innovations
Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) clearing the Adani Group of allegations by Hindenburg Research, Gautam Adani has praised his employees for their unwavering trust and dedication. He encouraged them to drive bold innovations in energy, logistics, and infrastructure, underscoring the company's commitment to pushing boundaries.

Adani stated that despite global scrutiny following the allegations, the company's operations continued successfully across various sectors. He expressed gratitude for the loyalty shown by his team and described the SEBI's findings as a long-anticipated vindication, marking the end of over two years of uncertainty.

Accusing the Hindenburg report of being a broad-spectrum attack on his company's reputation, Adani shared his personal reflections, acknowledging the silent support from his team and their families. He emphasized the importance of integrity and transparency as core principles, while committing to a future of resilience and growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Massive Nvidia Investment Boosts OpenAI's AI Superpower Vision

Massive Nvidia Investment Boosts OpenAI's AI Superpower Vision

 United States
2
Eduardo Bolsonaro Charged: Coercion Case Unfolds

Eduardo Bolsonaro Charged: Coercion Case Unfolds

 Global
3
Matt Sherratt Returns to Wales Coaching Team, Leaving Cardiff

Matt Sherratt Returns to Wales Coaching Team, Leaving Cardiff

 Global
4
Negligence in Uttarakhand Hospital Leads to Stern Actions: Eight Officials Penalized

Negligence in Uttarakhand Hospital Leads to Stern Actions: Eight Officials P...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025