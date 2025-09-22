Adani Declares Victory: SEBI Vindication Spurs Future Innovations

In the wake of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) clearing the Adani Group of allegations by Hindenburg Research, Gautam Adani has praised his employees for their unwavering trust and dedication. He encouraged them to drive bold innovations in energy, logistics, and infrastructure, underscoring the company's commitment to pushing boundaries.

Adani stated that despite global scrutiny following the allegations, the company's operations continued successfully across various sectors. He expressed gratitude for the loyalty shown by his team and described the SEBI's findings as a long-anticipated vindication, marking the end of over two years of uncertainty.

Accusing the Hindenburg report of being a broad-spectrum attack on his company's reputation, Adani shared his personal reflections, acknowledging the silent support from his team and their families. He emphasized the importance of integrity and transparency as core principles, while committing to a future of resilience and growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)