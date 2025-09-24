Left Menu

Zelenskiy Seeks Trump's Influence on China Amid Russia-Ukraine War

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy believes U.S. President Trump can shift China's stance on Russia's conflict in Ukraine. While the U.S. urges EU tariffs on China and India due to oil purchases from Moscow, Trump stresses a strong U.S.-India alliance. China's neutrality continues amidst tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 08:02 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 08:02 IST
Zelenskiy Seeks Trump's Influence on China Amid Russia-Ukraine War

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed hope that U.S. President Donald Trump could influence Chinese President Xi Jinping's perspective on Russia's military engagement in Ukraine. This statement came after Zelenskiy's meeting with Trump during the United Nations General Assembly.

The U.S. has labeled China and India as contributors to the ongoing conflict due to their oil purchases from Russia. Trump recently urged the European Union to impose substantial tariffs on China as a deterrence, advocating similar measures for India to disrupt the oil trade.

Zelenskiy conveyed confidence that India supports Ukraine, emphasizing the role of Trump and European allies in nurturing closer ties with India. Meanwhile, China's ambassador dismissed allegations of capitalizing on the conflict, reiterating its neutral stance and commitment to peace talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pioneering Sustainability: India's Red Mud-Derived Silicon Carbide Wafers Shake Up Semiconductor Industry

Pioneering Sustainability: India's Red Mud-Derived Silicon Carbide Wafers Sh...

 India
2
Revolutionary AI Tool Elevates IVF Success Rates in India

Revolutionary AI Tool Elevates IVF Success Rates in India

 India
3
Delhi Institution Director Faces Molestation Charges Amid Mass Student Complaints

Delhi Institution Director Faces Molestation Charges Amid Mass Student Compl...

 India
4
Historic Truths Unveiled: Ettayapuram's Fight Against Misconceptions

Historic Truths Unveiled: Ettayapuram's Fight Against Misconceptions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025