Zelenskiy Seeks Trump's Influence on China Amid Russia-Ukraine War

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed hope that U.S. President Donald Trump could influence Chinese President Xi Jinping's perspective on Russia's military engagement in Ukraine. This statement came after Zelenskiy's meeting with Trump during the United Nations General Assembly.

The U.S. has labeled China and India as contributors to the ongoing conflict due to their oil purchases from Russia. Trump recently urged the European Union to impose substantial tariffs on China as a deterrence, advocating similar measures for India to disrupt the oil trade.

Zelenskiy conveyed confidence that India supports Ukraine, emphasizing the role of Trump and European allies in nurturing closer ties with India. Meanwhile, China's ambassador dismissed allegations of capitalizing on the conflict, reiterating its neutral stance and commitment to peace talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)