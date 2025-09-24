India and US Forge Energy Partnerships in a Shifting Global Landscape

India is looking to strengthen its energy trade ties with the United States, as announced by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in New York. Goyal expressed optimism about US involvement in India's energy security goals, which he believes will ensure price stability and a wide energy supply network.

At an event focusing on resilient energy markets, Goyal emphasized collaboration in nuclear power, a long-discussed area, and the need for diversified critical mineral supplies. He stressed the importance of aligning regulatory frameworks to ensure uninterrupted cross-border energy cooperation, free from geopolitical influences.

Looking ahead, Goyal highlighted India's ambition to expand its clean energy output, projecting a leap from 250 to 500 gigawatts in five years. He also addressed the potential pitfalls of green protectionism, suggesting the European Union's policies might lead to market isolation and economic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)