Fire at JSW Steel plant in Maharashtra's Palghar; no casualty

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 25-09-2025 10:21 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 10:21 IST
A fire broke out at a plant of the JSW Steel company in Maharashtra's Palghar district early Thursday morning, officials said.

No casualty was reported, district disaster management cell chief Vivekanand Kadam said.

The blaze erupted at 5 am in the hydraulic oil system at PLTCM (Pickling Line and Tandem Cold Mill) plant of JSW Steel company located in Boisar industrial area, he said. The plant emergency protocols were immediately activated, and the Boisar Industrial Estate fire brigade was pressed into service.

The blaze was completely extinguished at 7.45 am, Kadam said, adding there was no casualty.

The plant management and local police were assessing the extent of property damage, while technical teams were conducting inspections to determine the exact cause of the fire, he said.

The JSW Steel facility in Boisar is one of the largest industrial units in the region.

