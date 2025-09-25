Drone Attack on Kursk-2: A Close Call for Nuclear Safety
A Ukrainian drone attacked the under-construction Kursk-2 nuclear power plant in Kurchatov. The drone crashed into the construction site, but there were no casualties, and operations continue as normal, according to local governor Alexander Khinshtein.
In a tense development, a Ukrainian drone targeted the Kursk-2 nuclear power plant, currently being built in Kurchatov. This incident was confirmed on Thursday by local governor Alexander Khinshtein.
The drone crashed into one of the construction site buildings. Fortunately, Governor Khinshtein reported no casualties resulting from this incident.
Despite the attack, operations at the construction site remain unaffected, continuing as per normal safety protocols. This occurrence raises questions about regional security amidst ongoing tensions.
