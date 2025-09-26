UN Security Council Faces High-Stakes Vote on Iran Sanctions

The United Nations Security Council will cast its vote on Friday regarding a proposal by Russia and China to postpone the reinstatement of sanctions on Iran for six months. Diplomats have indicated that the resolution is unlikely to succeed.

Britain, France, and Germany triggered a 30-day process leading to the reimposition of all U.N. sanctions on Iran, effective at 8 p.m. EDT Friday. The trigger came after accusations of Tehran violating a 2015 nuclear deal. The proposal requires at least nine votes and no vetoes from Britain, France, or the United States to pass. Reports suggest significant abstentions could prevent the resolution's adoption.

This week, Iran and European powers have engaged in high-level negotiations aiming to avert sanctions and extend discussions on Iran's nuclear endeavors. The European trio has offered a six-month delay if Iran meets specific conditions, including granting access to U.N. inspectors. Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated Iran's readiness for potential outcomes should sanctions be reinstated, demonstrating Tehran's robust stance ahead of the vote.