Belarus Proposes Nuclear Power Support for Russian Territories in Ukraine

Belarus is stepping up its strategic alliance with Russia by proposing the construction of a nuclear power plant to serve Russian-held areas in Ukraine, according to President Alexander Lukashenko.

During discussions at the Kremlin with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Lukashenko suggested the new power facility might be initiated if there is a need for electricity in Western Russia and the regions Moscow refers to as 'liberated.' This underscores the solidified ties between the two leaders, even as international pressures mount.

Putin confirmed that financial backing is not an obstacle, provided there is a market for the power and the necessary tariffs are met. This development comes amid Belarus's continued support for Russia's endeavors in Ukraine, including allowing military operations from its territory.

