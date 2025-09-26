TikTok Takeover: Trump's Plan to Ensure National Security
In a bid to address national security concerns, President Donald Trump announced an executive order mandating the sale of TikTok's U.S. operations to American and global investors. Valued at $14 billion, the new entity aims to keep TikTok operational while safeguarding data privacy, with Oracle and Silver Lake holding major stakes.
In a groundbreaking move, President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to advance the sale of TikTok's U.S. operations. With a valuation of approximately $14 billion, the sale is aimed at addressing national security concerns as outlined in a 2024 law, according to Vice President JD Vance.
While the law bans the popular app unless its Chinese owners divest, Trump has postponed its enforcement until January 20. With potential investors including billionaire Michael Dell and media mogul Rupert Murdoch, the executive order signifies a step forward even though key issues remain undecided, notably the use of TikTok's recommendation algorithm.
The new U.S. company will ensure data privacy under U.S. security partners' supervision, with joint venture control over the algorithm's operation. Meanwhile, ByteDance is expected to participate in establishing the U.S. entity, focusing on e-commerce and other operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
