Pharma Stocks Plunge After Announcement of US Import Tariffs

On Friday, pharmaceutical stocks experienced a notable decline in response to President Donald Trump's decision to impose a 100% import tariff on branded and patented pharmaceutical products beginning October 1, 2025.

Major Indian pharma companies, including Wockhardt Ltd, Indoco Remedies, and Zydus Lifesciences, witnessed significant drops in their share prices. The new tariffs, intended to encourage domestic manufacturing, have raised concerns regarding their impact on Indian drugmakers.

The uncertainty surrounding future policy changes has left investors jittery, as reflected in the broad-based sell-off that rattled the equity markets, causing the BSE healthcare index to drop significantly.