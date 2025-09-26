Left Menu

Pharma Stocks Plunge After Announcement of US Import Tariffs

Pharmaceutical stocks saw a significant decline following President Donald Trump's announcement of a 100% import tariff on branded and patented drugs starting October 1, 2025. This move impacted Indian drugmakers and led to a broad sell-off in the equity market, with the BSE healthcare index dropping substantially.

On Friday, pharmaceutical stocks experienced a notable decline in response to President Donald Trump's decision to impose a 100% import tariff on branded and patented pharmaceutical products beginning October 1, 2025.

Major Indian pharma companies, including Wockhardt Ltd, Indoco Remedies, and Zydus Lifesciences, witnessed significant drops in their share prices. The new tariffs, intended to encourage domestic manufacturing, have raised concerns regarding their impact on Indian drugmakers.

The uncertainty surrounding future policy changes has left investors jittery, as reflected in the broad-based sell-off that rattled the equity markets, causing the BSE healthcare index to drop significantly.

