Shashi Tharoor Calls for Stricter Protocols After Deadly Tamil Nadu Stampede
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has expressed sorrow over the Tamil Nadu stampede, urging better crowd management. At a rally attended by actor Vijay, 39 people died. Prime Minister Modi announced compensation for victims' families, highlighting a need for systematic safety policies.
- Country:
- India
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor voiced deep sorrow on Sunday over the tragic stampede in Karur, Tamil Nadu, which resulted in 39 fatalities. He emphasized the urgent need to address crowd management flaws in the country.
In remarks to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram, Tharoor called for national policies to protect citizens attending large events to prevent future tragedies. He stated, 'It's a very tragic and painful situation. Something is wrong in our country with crowd management.'
The stampede occurred during a rally addressed by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president and actor Vijay. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced ex-gratia relief of two lakh rupees for the deceased's families and Rs 50,000 for those injured.
