Europe Steps Up Amid Unwavering US Nuclear Commitment

In a strong declaration of transatlantic solidarity, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul asserted that European leaders remain confident in the United States' unwavering commitment to maintaining a nuclear umbrella under NATO.

Addressing the Warsaw Security Forum, Wadephul highlighted the necessity for Europe to enhance its own contributions towards the alliance's security measures.

"Europe is prepared to assume greater responsibility in safeguarding our security," the minister stated, urging European nations to bolster their defense initiatives amidst evolving global threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)