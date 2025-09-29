Left Menu

Europe Steps Up Amid Unwavering US Nuclear Commitment

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul emphasized Europe’s responsibility to enhance its security contributions within NATO, acknowledging the unwavering US commitment to the alliance’s nuclear umbrella, at the recent Warsaw Security Forum.

Updated: 29-09-2025 17:23 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a strong declaration of transatlantic solidarity, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul asserted that European leaders remain confident in the United States' unwavering commitment to maintaining a nuclear umbrella under NATO.

Addressing the Warsaw Security Forum, Wadephul highlighted the necessity for Europe to enhance its own contributions towards the alliance's security measures.

"Europe is prepared to assume greater responsibility in safeguarding our security," the minister stated, urging European nations to bolster their defense initiatives amidst evolving global threats.

