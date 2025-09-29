Europe Steps Up Amid Unwavering US Nuclear Commitment
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul emphasized Europe’s responsibility to enhance its security contributions within NATO, acknowledging the unwavering US commitment to the alliance’s nuclear umbrella, at the recent Warsaw Security Forum.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 29-09-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 17:23 IST
- Country:
- Germany
In a strong declaration of transatlantic solidarity, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul asserted that European leaders remain confident in the United States' unwavering commitment to maintaining a nuclear umbrella under NATO.
Addressing the Warsaw Security Forum, Wadephul highlighted the necessity for Europe to enhance its own contributions towards the alliance's security measures.
"Europe is prepared to assume greater responsibility in safeguarding our security," the minister stated, urging European nations to bolster their defense initiatives amidst evolving global threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
AI-Powered Command System Revolutionizes Border Security
Indian REITs Association Joins Global REIT Alliance to Boost International Collaboration
GST Hike Threatens India's Energy Security
Threat Call to Former DUSU President Sparks Security Concerns
BJP's Strategic Alliance in Tamil Nadu Tragedy Probe