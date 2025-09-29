BSF Unveils Advanced Decision Support System for Enhanced Border Security

In a significant leap forward for border management, the Border Security Force (BSF) has rolled out a state-of-the-art technological initiative designed to boost operational efficiency and decision-making capabilities across various command levels. Known as the Decision Support System (DSS), this new framework allows commanders to execute operations with increased precision through a role-based system accessed via bespoke dashboards.

BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary officially inaugurated the DSS at the agency's headquarters. The system not only offers advanced Geographic Information System (GIS) functionalities but also integrates old operational data and real-time sensor inputs, thereby creating a Comprehensive Operating Picture (COP) at the command center.

The DSS is expected to enhance BSF's operational prowess by enabling monitoring, predictive analytics, and trend analysis, all crucial for effective border management. Through the incorporation of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, the system promises improved detection of smuggling hotspots and infiltration routes, bolstering resource allocation and strategic planning. Future integrations with mobile applications, CIBMS, and other security entities aim to further fortify India's border security.

(With inputs from agencies.)