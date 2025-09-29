Left Menu

BNP Paribas Expands Investment Portfolio with Hero MotoCorp and IndusInd Bank Stakes

BNP Paribas acquired nearly 1% stake in Hero MotoCorp and over 1.36% in IndusInd Bank through significant market transactions, investing over Rs 1,800 crore in total. This strategic expansion involved purchasing equity shares from both companies, highlighting BNP Paribas' active engagement in the Indian financial market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 22:48 IST
BNP Paribas Expands Investment Portfolio with Hero MotoCorp and IndusInd Bank Stakes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move to strengthen its foothold in the Indian market, financial services giant BNP Paribas acquired significant stakes in two prominent companies. On Monday, the company purchased close to 1% stake in the renowned two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp for over Rs 1,035 crore through open market transactions.

BNP Paribas, through its financial markets affiliate, secured a total of 19.52 lakh equity shares of Hero MotoCorp. The average acquisition price was Rs 5,302.91 per share, according to the National Stock Exchange's bulk deal data. This move reflects BNP Paribas' intent to bolster its investment portfolio.

Simultaneously, in another strategic transaction, BNP Paribas acquired a 1.36% stake in IndusInd Bank by purchasing more than 1.06 crore shares for Rs 772 crore. Despite selling a minor portion shortly after, BNP's net stake in the bank signifies a robust investment strategy in India's private sector banking sphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Triumphs in Asia Cup 2025: A Nation Celebrates

India Triumphs in Asia Cup 2025: A Nation Celebrates

 India
2
Madagascar's Government Dissolution Amidst Gen Z-Inspired Protests: A Call for Dialogue and Reform

Madagascar's Government Dissolution Amidst Gen Z-Inspired Protests: A Call f...

 Global
3
Gujarat Giants Break Losing Streak with Dominant Win Over UP Yoddhas

Gujarat Giants Break Losing Streak with Dominant Win Over UP Yoddhas

 India
4
OECD Urges Economic Reforms to Combat Peru's Political Instability

OECD Urges Economic Reforms to Combat Peru's Political Instability

 Peru

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025