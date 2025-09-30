Left Menu

Optus Faces Scrutiny: Leadership Challenges Amid Crisis

Optus faces mounting scrutiny after emergency call outages linked to four deaths, intensifying questions on governance. The Australian telecom, already reeling from a major cyberattack and a hefty penalty for sales misconduct, is under pressure to rectify its service failures. CEO Stephen Rue remains under focus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 10:03 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 10:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Optus, Australia's No. 2 telecom company, is grappling with heightened scrutiny following back-to-back emergency call outages linked to four deaths. Singtel CEO Yuen Kuan Moon stated more time is needed for Optus to improve, maintaining support for Optus CEO Stephen Rue despite calls for his resignation.

The outages, occurring less than two weeks apart, have deepened Optus's existing reputational challenges in the wake of a major 2022 cyberattack and a significant A$100 million fine imposed this year for sales misconduct. The incidents underscore governance issues at Optus, as Australian authorities demand reforms.

Australian Communications Minister Anika Wells has highlighted a serious lack of confidence in Optus's ability to manage vital emergency services. Calls for external oversight have increased, with a focus on transforming Optus's internal systems and boosting public confidence. Meanwhile, Singtel shares dropped amid the ongoing challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

