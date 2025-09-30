UK to Modernize Tech Licensing Rules Post-Brexit
The UK's Competition and Markets Authority has advised replacing the EU-era exemption for technology licensing with a UK-specific framework, aiming to modernize post-Brexit competition rules. This shift seeks to offer clarity while spurring innovation and growth, all without hampering competition.
In a significant post-Brexit move, Britain's competition regulator has suggested overhauling the technology licensing rules by transitioning to a UK-specific framework. This recommendation by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) aims to modernize competition rules, positioning the UK as a hub for innovation.
Currently governed by the Assimilated Technology Transfer Block Exemption Regulation (TTBER), which is set to expire next year, the incumbent framework allows firms to share and license technology under certain conditions. While beneficial for innovation and economic growth, some clauses within the old regulation are seen as potentially harmful to competition.
With the new proposal, the CMA seeks to enhance clarity and flexibility for businesses. The updated framework will adapt to market realities by removing outdated references and incorporating modern rights, such as database copyrights, ensuring that licensing deals promote but do not stifle competition.
