Ukraine's Nuclear Crisis: Zaporizhzhia Plant at Risk
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reported that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station is in a critical state. Russian shelling has severed its connection to external power, and a crucial diesel generator has ceased operation, marking an unprecedented emergency situation at the plant.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has raised an alarm over the critical situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station. The plant, now cut off from external power due to continuous Russian shelling, faces unprecedented operational challenges.
In a recent video address, Zelenskiy highlighted the severity of the issue, noting that one of the previously functional diesel generators had failed. This breakdown comes a week after the plant first lost its access to external power.
The Zaporizhzhia plant's current status represents a new level of emergency, as efforts to reconnect it to the grid are thwarted by ongoing military actions in the region, increasing the risk of a nuclear incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
