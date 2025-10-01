Left Menu

Asia's Capital Surge: A New Investment Horizon

Asia, excluding China, has attracted $100 billion in capital inflows over nine months as investors diversify beyond the U.S. Japan benefits significantly, while China's equity rally remains domestically driven. Technology, consumer discretionary, and industrial sectors gain strong interest, with healthcare rising in private markets.

Updated: 01-10-2025 16:10 IST
Asia, excluding China, has become a focal point for global investors, attracting approximately $100 billion in capital inflows over the past nine months. This shift reflects a broader diversification trend beyond the United States, according to Kevin Sneader, Goldman Sachs' president for Asia-Pacific ex-Japan, speaking at the Milken Institute Asia Summit 2025.

Japan has emerged as a significant beneficiary of this trend, while China's market rally remains primarily driven by domestic investors and substantial interest in the technology sector. Despite this, foreign funds are beginning to reconsider their stance on China, Sneader noted, urging caution amid global hedge fund activity.

Meanwhile, sectors such as technology, consumer discretionary, and industrial businesses are attracting strong interest across Asia, with healthcare gaining momentum in private markets. Temasek's CEO, Dilhan Pillay, highlighted changes in globalisation dynamics, stressing the impact of geopolitics and how businesses now prioritize resilient supply chains over efficiency.

