Naftogaz Boosts Ukraine's Energy Reserves with U.S. LNG Purchase

Ukraine's state energy firm Naftogaz has taken a significant step in fortifying the nation's energy reserves by purchasing 0.5 billion cubic meters of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States. The deal, revealed by Naftogaz CEO Sergii Koretskyi on Wednesday, underscores Ukraine's strategic move to secure its energy needs ahead of winter.

Koretskyi noted that the majority of this LNG has already reached Ukraine, emphasizing the timeliness and efficiency of the transaction. This acquisition is a part of Naftogaz's broader plan to ensure robust gas supplies as the colder months approach.

Additionally, Koretskyi reported that the gas is being pumped into underground storage facilities, with storage targets nearly achieved at about 95-98%. This preparation highlights the company's proactive approach to energy security.

