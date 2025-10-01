Maharashtra's Ambitious Highway Projects: A New Era of Infrastructure

Wednesday marked a significant step in Maharashtra's infrastructure development as the state government sanctioned a 204-kilometer, four-lane concrete highway connecting Nagpur and Chandrapur. The decision, made during the Cabinet Infrastructure Committee meeting, was presided over by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and highlights a strategic move towards improving regional connectivity.

The approved Nagpur-Chandrapur Highway boasts an additional 11 kilometers of connecting road to Chandrapur city, encapsulating a total project cost, land acquisition included, of Rs 2,353.39 crore. Conducted at his official residence, Varsha, the Chief Minister also initiated discussions on formulating a proposal for a highway between Chandrapur and Mul.

Emphasizing the creation of a developmental 'ecosystem' around the proposed road network, CM Fadnavis urged for proactive land acquisition and planning to avoid future bottlenecks. Recognizing the project's strategic importance, he called for the extension of the highway to the Surjagad Iron Project, potentially catalyzing economic momentum in the region.

The meeting witnessed attendance from Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, alongside other key officials. CM Fadnavis reiterated the necessity of adhering to stringent timelines for infrastructure projects, cautioning against delays that could financially burden the state. With an ongoing portfolio of projects worth Rs 10 lakh crore, the Chief Minister underscored the importance of maintaining pace to sustain economic growth.

He mandated that future infrastructure endeavors in Maharashtra be registered with the Gatishakti portal prior to commencement. Further, CM Fadnavis instructed immediate issuance of government decisions supporting this framework, advocating for meticulous planning from the outset of initiatives, particularly in the sphere of irrigation.

Highlighting the need for adept project execution, Fadnavis advised leveraging expert manpower and expanding the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation's capacity. This expansion would include establishing specialized departments to streamline operations. Implementing a standardized ID system for projects was cited as a measure to ensure transparency in financial dealings and prevent payment discrepancies.

The Chief Minister's vision extends to incorporating effective payment verification through technological systems, ensuring accountability in departmental expenditures. Additionally, the inclusion of amenities like toilets, petrol pumps, and food malls along the Samruddhi Highway came under discussion, with a directive to develop them with tourism prospects in mind. Fadnavis advocated for investor-backed fundraising models to fuel continued infrastructure investments, reinforcing the state's commitment to sustainable and participative growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)