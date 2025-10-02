Left Menu

U.S. Bolsters Ukraine's Arsenal: Intelligence and Missiles in Focus

The U.S. plans to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range missile strikes on Russia’s energy infrastructure, potentially enhancing Kyiv's ability to target refineries and other critical sites. Officials are also urging NATO allies to offer similar support as Kyiv develops its missile capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2025 05:16 IST | Created: 02-10-2025 05:16 IST
The United States is set to enhance Ukraine's military capabilities by supplying intelligence for long-range missile operations against Russian energy infrastructure, according to the Wall Street Journal. This initiative aims to disrupt Russia's revenue streams by targeting refineries, pipelines, and power facilities.

Alongside intelligence sharing, the U.S. is encouraging NATO partners to offer comparable assistance. Recent reports indicate that President Donald Trump's social media comments might align with this strategic development, suggesting a major shift in U.S. support for Ukraine against Russian aggression.

Contributing to this evolving dynamic, Vice President JD Vance revealed discussions regarding Ukraine acquiring Tomahawk missiles, capable of reaching vast areas of European Russia. In parallel, Ukraine has independently developed a long-range missile, the Flamingo, further strengthening its military stance.

