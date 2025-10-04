Left Menu

Assam Police Commando Battalion: A New Era of Security and Development in Biswanath

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the 5th Assam Police Commando Battalion headquarters in Biswanath, enhancing security and development in the district. The battalion is equipped with modern facilities, aiming to be a center of excellence for commando training. Significant progress in infrastructure and education marks Biswanath's growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 22:26 IST

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma during the inauguration. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for Assam's security forces, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the headquarters of the 5th Assam Police Commando Battalion in Pabhoi, Biswanath district, on Saturday. This state-of-the-art facility aims to bolster police manpower and connectivity across the region, as confirmed by the Chief Minister's office.

The initiative to establish five commando battalions in Assam, decided during a cabinet meeting in July 2022, has seen rapid progress. By December of the same year, Chief Minister Sarma laid the foundation stone for the Pabhoi Battalion. The sprawling complex, covering 218 bighas, is now fully equipped with advanced facilities, including residential accommodations, security installations, operational infrastructure, and training grounds.

The inauguration not only strengthens Assam's security framework but also underscores the development momentum in Biswanath. CM Sarma, highlighting the district's progress, pointed to forthcoming projects like a medical college and improved infrastructure. The government remains committed to fostering growth and solicits cooperation from the people in this transformative journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

