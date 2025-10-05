Explosive Tensions: Russia's Largest Attack on Lviv Sparks Chaos
Russia launched a large-scale missile and drone assault on Ukraine, impacting civilian infrastructure and energy facilities. In Lviv, four family members were killed, and power outages occurred as fires erupted. The attack marks an escalation, affecting regions like Zaporizhzhia and prompting responses from NATO, especially in Poland and Lithuania.
Russia bombarded Ukraine with a mass overnight attack using missiles and drones, causing significant devastation and casualties across multiple regions. At least five people have died, and vital infrastructure, including energy facilities, has been damaged. The devastating blow comes as Europe braces for another harsh winter amidst the ongoing conflict.
In Lviv, the attack's largest target, four family members perished when a residential building was obliterated. Mayor Andriy Sadovyi reported widespread power outages as the city grappled with numerous fires. Emergency services described the assault on Lviv as potentially the largest experienced during the war.
Poland heightened its defenses, scrambling jets for air safety assurance after recent Russian drone incursions. This move followed similar incidents that have disrupted aviation in neighboring NATO countries. Tensions continue to rise as diplomatic resolutions remain distant, and Russia maintains its aggressive stance on Ukraine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
